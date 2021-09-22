Published: 10:02 AM September 22, 2021 Updated: 10:16 AM September 22, 2021

A woman has been left with serious injuries after a collision between a motorist and cyclist yesterday (Tuesday September 21) - Credit: Archant

A cyclist has been left with serious injuries following a collision in Hartford.

Police are now appealing for witnesses which left the woman with serious injuries.

The collision involving a white Nissan Juke and a bicycle happened on the B1514, Longstaff Way, Hartford, Huntingdon, at about 2.15pm yesterday September 21.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where she remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they may have seen either vehicle in the build up to it, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 229 of 21 September. Anyone without internet access should call 101.