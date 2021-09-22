Woman in her 60s 'remains in serious condition' after B1514 crash
- Credit: Archant
A cyclist has been left with serious injuries following a collision in Hartford.
Police are now appealing for witnesses which left the woman with serious injuries.
The collision involving a white Nissan Juke and a bicycle happened on the B1514, Longstaff Way, Hartford, Huntingdon, at about 2.15pm yesterday September 21.
The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where she remains in a serious condition.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.
You may also want to watch:
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they may have seen either vehicle in the build up to it, to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 229 of 21 September. Anyone without internet access should call 101.
Most Read
- 1 Delays in Hartford due to crash between cyclist and motorist
- 2 Historic St Ives former grammar school site set for houses after £1m sale
- 3 Parking spaces so narrow that driver had to climb out the boot!
- 4 ‘Enough is enough’ says MP at the scene of drink drive crash
- 5 Have you seen Stevie the horse?
- 6 Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled
- 7 Council launches food waste initiative
- 8 Man in his 80s dies in fatal Buckden Road crash at Brampton
- 9 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
- 10 Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer