The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Hare coursers caught in Hunts village get Covid fines

Clare Butler

Published: 10:37 AM January 29, 2021   
Hare coursers

Hare coursers were handed dispersal orders and Covid fines. - Credit: Cambs Police

Hare coursers were handed dispersal orders and Covid fines after being stopped by police in Offord Cluny. 

Rural crime officers seized the Mitsubishi Shogun in the village yesterday (January 28). 

It comes as police had also stopped hare coursers in March, Fenland, earlier on in the day. 

A post on Facebook read: “@roadpoliceBCH stopped this Shogun in Offord Cluny. #RCAT attended and issued two dispersals, two CPW's, two covid fines and seized the vehicle. #OpGalileo @CambsCops #OneTeam.” 

It came as part of Operation Galileo, which sees police across Cambridgeshire disrupt illegal poaching such as hare coursing. 

