Published: 4:29 PM January 8, 2021

A gym in St Neots was ordered to close by police after breaking Covid-19 rules.

Officers assisted Huntingdonshire District Council in issuing a prohibition notice to the site on Monday (January 4).

It came after members of the public alerted officials.

In a statement posted on social media by Huntingdonshire District Council, it read: “We are facing a high level of cases in the county and the lockdown is in place to protect us all.

“We will continue to work with our partners to ensure people adhere to lockdown conditions and help to keep people in Cambridgeshire safe.”

Police say prohibition notices are issued as a public safety measure.

It requires premises to stop what enforcement officers consider to be unsafe activity, to limit the spread of Covid-19.

