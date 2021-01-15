Published: 6:11 PM January 15, 2021

Michelle Winter in custody after the rape charge. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A rapist has been jailed following an attack on a woman in Godmanchester.

Michelle Winter, 49, of Buttermel Close, Godmanchester, raped the woman at the same address on 16 May last year.

The following day the victim spoke to officers, who noticed she was covered in bruises, and reported the attack.

Officers worked closely with staff at The Elms Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to support the victim and build a case against Winter.

The victim told officers she still had nightmares about the incident and had since woken up screaming “get off me”.

Today (January 15) at Cambridge Crown Court, Winter was jailed for 15 years for charges of rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In sentencing, Judge David Farrell described Winter as a dangerous individual, with a "clear propensity to violence".

DC Jack Henderson said: “I would like to applaud the courage shown by the victim, who despite the ordeal she suffered, was able to report the offence and help bring Winter to justice.

“I hope this sentence will serve as a deterrent to Winter and anyone else who chooses to sexually harm another person.”

If you or someone you love has suffered a serious sexual offence, there are support options available. Visit https://bit.ly/3oMeVOE for more information.

