The assault took place on November 6 last year after a football match at Weston Homes stadium, the ground of Peterborough United. - Credit: John Baker

A Peterborough United football fan from Yaxley has been handed a suspended prison sentence after assaulting an opposition fan and causing a bleed on his brain.

Max Wyld, aged 18, attended the Peterborough v Fulham match on November 6 last year when he punched the 51-year-old victim.

Fans were walking away from the London Road stadium along Bridge Street after the game when Wyld claimed to have had a bottle thrown at him and threw a single punch at the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for a bleed on his brain, injuries to his hand and a broken nose, which has taken many months for him to recover from.

Wyld ran off but was later identified on CCTV footage and arrested at his home in Badger Close, Yaxley.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (August 24), where he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay £1,500 compensation to the victim, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR), after admitting assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent at a previous hearing.

He has also been made the subject of a three-year Football Banning Order (FBO) prohibiting him from attending any football match in the UK during this time. He will also be required to surrender his passport during England international fixtures abroad.

Detective Constable Claire Atkinson, who investigated the attack, said: “While Wyld has shown remorse for his actions, it just goes to show how one punch can have such a detrimental impact on so many people’s lives – it is not worth it.

“Wyld is extremely lucky he was not facing more serious charges as we know sadly one punch can end someone’s life.”

A Peterborough United Safety Officer said: “Peterborough United fully support a proactive approach to Football Banning Orders and will continue to support the authorities with banning applications.

“The joint objective of reducing football-related crime and disorder, aimed at a small minority who wish to cause disruption, is vitally important as we continue to focus on improving the match day experience for the majority.”