Fly tippers fined after 70 reports of rubbish dumped in December

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 9:00 AM December 30, 2020   
Flytipping

Fly-tipping has been reported 70 times to environment bosses in Huntingdonshire during December. - Credit: HDC

Fly-tipping has been reported 70 times to environment bosses in Huntingdonshire in the last month – with even a chicken coop being dumped on the roadside. 

Bags of household waste, planks of wood, kitchen cupboards and a broken children’s toys were just some of the items left to blight land in Sawtry.

Even a chicken coop was dumped on a road in Great Gidding. 

Chicken coop flytipped

Fly-tipping has been reported 70 times to environment bosses - even a chicken coop was dumped. - Credit: HDC

Meanwhile, Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) said that enforcement officers had conducted an investigation after addresses were found among items in Broughton and Ramsey Hollow. 

In a post on social media, it read: “There were several items containing evidence of an address in Huntingdonshire. Our Officers will be knocking on doors shortly. 

“Following a fly tip in Ramsey Hollow in November, our enforcement officers have conducted an investigation and located the owner of the waste.  

Flytipping

Fly-tipping has been reported 70 times to environment bosses in Huntingdonshire during December. - Credit: HDC

“HDC issued a £250 fixed penalty notice to this person, for committing the offence of not ensuring their waste was transferred legally.” 

Flytipping

Fly-tipping has been reported 70 times to environment bosses in Huntingdonshire during December. - Credit: HDC


