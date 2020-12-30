Fly tippers fined after 70 reports of rubbish dumped in December
- Credit: HDC
Fly-tipping has been reported 70 times to environment bosses in Huntingdonshire in the last month – with even a chicken coop being dumped on the roadside.
Bags of household waste, planks of wood, kitchen cupboards and a broken children’s toys were just some of the items left to blight land in Sawtry.
Even a chicken coop was dumped on a road in Great Gidding.
Meanwhile, Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) said that enforcement officers had conducted an investigation after addresses were found among items in Broughton and Ramsey Hollow.
In a post on social media, it read: “There were several items containing evidence of an address in Huntingdonshire. Our Officers will be knocking on doors shortly.
You may also want to watch:
“Following a fly tip in Ramsey Hollow in November, our enforcement officers have conducted an investigation and located the owner of the waste.
“HDC issued a £250 fixed penalty notice to this person, for committing the offence of not ensuring their waste was transferred legally.”
Most Read
- 1 'Brilliant news' as St Neots wins multi-million-pound investment for town
- 2 Photos show the extent of flooding across Huntingdonshire
- 3 Eighty-four arrests - and speeding driver at 120mph - during police crime crackdown
- 4 Flooding is 'final act in year of tragedy' as district is underwater for Christmas
- 5 Christmas kayaking down the High Street in Fen Drayton!
- 6 Planning bid for garden dedicated to Katherine of Aragon
- 7 Festive lunch served outdoors to St Neots business
- 8 Fly tippers fined after 70 reports of rubbish dumped in December
- 9 Warnings after widespread flooding in Huntingdonshire
- 10 Hunts Post Editor looks back at some of the stand-out events of 2020.