Hunt is on for flytippers who dumped this huge pile of rubbish on B1046
- Credit: HDC
An appeal for witnesses has been made after a mound of rubbish including cupboards and bags of clothing was dumped on the B1046.
Enforcement officers from Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) believe the fly tip was from a tipper truck that was left on the road between St Neots and Abbotsley.
The incident occurred after 5.30pm on the February 9 and was discovered the following morning by residents.
A post on their Facebook page read: “Due to the amount of waste, we believe the vehicle could be a medium sized tipper.
“If you have any information that may help our enquiries, please contact the council’s community team and quote reference number 133078.
“Call 01480 388388 or email crm_cpe@huntingdonshire.gov.uk.”
Anyone caught fly tipping can get a fixed penalty notice of £400.
Serious offences of fly tipping are punishable by an unlimited fine or up to five years in prison.
