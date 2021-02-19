News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hunt is on for flytippers who dumped this huge pile of rubbish on B1046

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 10:32 AM February 19, 2021   
Flytippers dump mound of rubbish on B1046

Flytippers dump huge pile of rubbish on B1046 in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: HDC

An appeal for witnesses has been made after a mound of rubbish including cupboards and bags of clothing was dumped on the B1046.

Enforcement officers from Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) believe the fly tip was from a tipper truck that was left on the road between St Neots and Abbotsley. 

The incident occurred after 5.30pm on the February 9 and was discovered the following morning by residents. 

A post on their Facebook page read: “Due to the amount of waste, we believe the vehicle could be a medium sized tipper.  

Flytippers dump rubbish on B1046

Flytippers dump huge pile of rubbish on B1046 in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: HDC

“If you have any information that may help our enquiries, please contact the council’s community team and quote reference number 133078. 

“Call 01480 388388 or email crm_cpe@huntingdonshire.gov.uk.” 

Anyone caught fly tipping can get a fixed penalty notice of £400.  

Serious offences of fly tipping are punishable by an unlimited fine or up to five years in prison. 

