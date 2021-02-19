Published: 10:32 AM February 19, 2021

Flytippers dump huge pile of rubbish on B1046 in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: HDC

An appeal for witnesses has been made after a mound of rubbish including cupboards and bags of clothing was dumped on the B1046.

Enforcement officers from Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) believe the fly tip was from a tipper truck that was left on the road between St Neots and Abbotsley.

The incident occurred after 5.30pm on the February 9 and was discovered the following morning by residents.

A post on their Facebook page read: “Due to the amount of waste, we believe the vehicle could be a medium sized tipper.

“If you have any information that may help our enquiries, please contact the council’s community team and quote reference number 133078.

“Call 01480 388388 or email crm_cpe@huntingdonshire.gov.uk.”

Anyone caught fly tipping can get a fixed penalty notice of £400.

Serious offences of fly tipping are punishable by an unlimited fine or up to five years in prison.