Drug dealer is ordered to pay back more than £26,000

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:39 PM October 3, 2022
Officers found more than £4,500 in cash at a drug dealer's home in Fenstanton.

A Fenstanton drug dealer who claimed his stash of cocaine was for his ‘friends’ has been ordered to hand over more than £26,000.

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing held at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (September 29) ordered 34-year-old Robert Forsdick to pay £26,257.27 within three months or face a year in prison.

Forsdick was arrested at his home in Rookery Place in July 2020 after intelligence suggested he was dealing class A drugs.

Inside, officers found 21 grammes of cocaine and more than £4,500 in cash and MDMA tablets.

Alongside the cash, officers seized 21 grammes of cocaine and MDMA tablets from Robert Forsdick's home back in July 2020.

In an interview, Forsdick claimed he dealt about 14 grammes of cocaine, worth about £1,400 each week, but only to friends.

Forsdick pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at court in July 2020, where he was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for 18 months with a 300-hour unpaid work requirement.

PC Tristan Vert said: “Forsdick was running an illegal drugs business from his home. On top of his sentence, he will now have to hand over a significant amount of money.

"Half will go to the government, the remainder is then split equally between the Crown Prosecution Service, Her Majesty’s Court Service and police.

“Drugs and drug-related crime has a negative impact on our communities, and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.”

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs is encouraged to report it to the police online: https://bit.ly/3y7uR4M

