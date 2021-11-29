Video

Janet Cameron, now 55, waived her anonymity to speak about her torment at the hands of Hill in the late 1980s. - Credit: Cambs Police

The ex-wife of convicted murderer Colin Hill has spoken about her battle for justice after being raped by him 34 years ago.

Janet Cameron, now 55, waived her anonymity to speak about her torment at the hands of Hill in the late 1980s.

The years of abuse she suffered culminated in 1987 when, after having initially managed to separate herself from Hill, he abducted and raped her in the woods near Huntingdon.

Janet managed to escape by crawling behind the bar in a pub and locking herself in a car - but just weeks later Hill murdered Leanne Scott.

Hill murdered Leanne Scott (pictured) just weeks after he raped Janet. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police took statements at the time from Janet, but she was told that no action could be taken because a wife couldn’t give evidence against her husband.

More than 30 years later Janet speaks out about how she finally managed to gain justice and see Hill put behind bars for his crimes against her.

She was joined by Detective Elaine Penniket who built the case with Janet in 2018 when Hill was due to be released from prison.

“The beating and the controlling got worse after we were married,” Janet explained.

Tragically, Janet was beaten by Hill when she was 12-weeks pregnant, and baby Claire died at just 10-days-old.

Hill stopped Janet from seeing Claire in the hospital, and he also kept a polaroid photo that Janet was given.

Colin Hill before he was convicted of the murder of Leanne Scott in the 1980s. - Credit: Cambs Police

They went on to have another daughter, Chloe, who was staying with Janet’s mum the night of her rape.

After Hill got Janet into his car, she said he “sped off like a bat out of hell” before she later found refuge at a pub.

After telling her story Janet pleas for anyone who has suffered from similar abuse to come forward: “The police will listen. They will do everything in their power to help you. Report it, because this has to stop.

“I wanted to face him [Hill] and say what he said to me all those years ago, that ‘payback is a b***h’ but I knew I couldn’t say that in court.”

DC Penniket said: “I just want to commend Janet for coming forward; reporting is not easy, engaging in the criminal justice system is not easy but she did both with such courage and resilience."

If you, or someone you know, has suffered from abuse, please seek support from police at: https://bit.ly/2ZCQ3l4