News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Breaking

Delays in Hartford due to crash between cyclist and motorist

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:02 PM September 21, 2021    Updated: 4:15 PM September 21, 2021
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a motorist and cyclist in Main Street, Hartford.

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a motorist and cyclist in Main Street, Hartford. - Credit: Google Earth

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a motorist and cyclist in Hartford. 

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the Main Street in Hartford this afternoon (Tuesday September 21).

Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to Main Street, Hartford, at 2.20pm with reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist. 

“Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics, and motorists are warned of possible delays in the area.” 

Cambs Live
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Worrall

Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police are asking if anyone recognises these ponies who were found on Somersham Road this morning.

Cambs Live

Police find string of ponies in middle of Cambridgeshire road

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
iMet opening

Exclusive

Lack of public transport blamed for collapse of £10.5m training centre

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police move into arrest John Curtin at Camp Beagle today 

Cambs Live

Camp Beagle protest arrest on suspicion of ‘intimidation’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon