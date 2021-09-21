Breaking

Published: 4:02 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 4:15 PM September 21, 2021

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a motorist and cyclist in Main Street, Hartford. - Credit: Google Earth

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a motorist and cyclist in Hartford.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the Main Street in Hartford this afternoon (Tuesday September 21).

Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to Main Street, Hartford, at 2.20pm with reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist.

“Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics, and motorists are warned of possible delays in the area.”