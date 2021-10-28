Breaking

Published: 11:54 AM October 28, 2021 Updated: 12:04 PM October 28, 2021

Emergency Services are in attendance at Brook Street - Credit: Google Earth

Emergency Services have been called to a Medical Emergency, on Brook Street in St Neots.

Cambridgeshire Police were called at 10:38 am this morning, October 28, to a person in a medical emergency on Brook Street and the road has now been closed.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were alerted at 10:38am by the ambulance service of a person in a medical emergency in Brook Street, St Neots.

“We have since closed the road to allow paramedics a safe environment to help the individual."