The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Breaking

Emergency Services at Brook Street in St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:54 AM October 28, 2021    Updated: 12:04 PM October 28, 2021
Emergency Services are in attendance at Brook Street 

Emergency Services are in attendance at Brook Street - Credit: Google Earth

Emergency Services have been called to a Medical Emergency, on Brook Street in St Neots.  

Cambridgeshire Police were called at 10:38 am this morning, October 28, to a person in a medical emergency on Brook Street and the road has now been closed.  

Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were alerted at 10:38am by the ambulance service of a person in a medical emergency in Brook Street, St Neots.  

“We have since closed the road to allow paramedics a safe environment to help the individual."

Cambs Live
St Neots News

