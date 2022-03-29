Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Drunk lorry driver over three times the limit near Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:45 AM March 29, 2022
The lorry driver was caught for drink driving twice in two days. 

The lorry driver was caught for drink driving twice in two days. - Credit: BCH Road Policing

A driver of this lorry has been caught drink driving by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing units yesterday. (March 28).

The driver failed the roadside breath test at Spaldwick, and blew a score of 123. The legal limit is 35, the driver scored over three times the limit. 

BCH said: " Unbelievable. This driver was arrested two days ago for drink driving and will now be remanded to attend court tomorrow. Once released they will still have to explain the damage caused on the truck to his (ex)boss."

The driver who had committed the same offence only two days prior, was caught in another county. 

Cambs Live News
Huntingdon News

