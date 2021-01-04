Published: 2:27 PM January 4, 2021

A drunk driver was witnessed swerving across roads for two miles into Warboys with a police officer saying it was the “worst driving he had ever seen”.

Ivan Bowers, 52, of no fixed abode was reported on two separate occasions by members of the public to be driving his black Hyundai Santa Fe dangerously on Wednesday afternoon (December 30).

Officers followed him for two miles into Warboys witnessing him swerving and narrowly missing other vehicles before stopping him in Ramsey Road.

Bowers refused to carry out a breath test and was arrested and taken to custody.

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (December 31) he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was sentenced to four months in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.

PC Pete Sharp said: “Although we’ll never know how over the limit Bowers was, his driving was the worst I’ve ever seen and he was the most drunk I’ve ever seen someone in control of a vehicle.

“Drink and drug driving is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on our roads and the sentence given reflects how seriously the court takes these offences.

“Thank you to the members of the public who called this driver in.”

Members of the public can report suspected drink or drug drivers through a dedicated, confidential hotline. The number, 0800 032 0845, is open 24 hours a day.