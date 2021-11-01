News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Drunk driver crashes into ditch after being more than three times over legal limit

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:40 PM November 1, 2021
A 60-year-old has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court. 

A 60-year-old has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court.

A drunk driver who crashed into a ditch has been charged for being more than three times over legal limit. 

On Friday evening, October 29, in Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire Police charged a 60-year-old who drove into a ditch and then failed a roadside breathalyser.  

Cambridgeshire Police in a statement said: “Thankfully no one was hurt but the driver blew 121 at the roadside.  

“The 60-year-old has since been charged with drink driving and will appear in court next month.” 

There also a second collision also happened on the same evening and was attended by Cambridgeshire Police.  

This one was on the A1123 near Houghton, where it was suspected an animal had run into the road. 

A driver crashed on the A1123 near Houghton where an animal had ran into the road. 

A driver crashed on the A1123 near Houghton where an animal had ran into the road. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police


