A 60-year-old has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drunk driver who crashed into a ditch has been charged for being more than three times over legal limit.

On Friday evening, October 29, in Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire Police charged a 60-year-old who drove into a ditch and then failed a roadside breathalyser.

Cambridgeshire Police in a statement said: “Thankfully no one was hurt but the driver blew 121 at the roadside.

“The 60-year-old has since been charged with drink driving and will appear in court next month.”

There also a second collision also happened on the same evening and was attended by Cambridgeshire Police.

You may also want to watch:

This one was on the A1123 near Houghton, where it was suspected an animal had run into the road.

A driver crashed on the A1123 near Houghton where an animal had ran into the road. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police



