The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Drunk driver banned after being caught near Huntingdon

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:18 AM April 1, 2022
The driver blew nearly three times the legal alcohol level on his breathalyser test.

The driver blew nearly three times the legal alcohol level on his breathalyser test. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drunk driver who was caught by Rural Cambridgeshire policing teams has been banned for three years.

Irmanges Gedminas, Leicester was caught drunk driving and blew a huge 126 on a breathalyser test, almost triple the legal limit.

The legal alcohol limit is only 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. 

When he was caught in Leighton Bromswold, there was a bottle of alcohol in the footwell on the drivers side.

He was arrested and sentenced to 8 weeks in prison, given £233 in fines, a 15 day rehabilitation requirement, 150 hours unpaid work, 120 day alcohol abstinence and a 3 year driving ban.

Cambs Live News
Huntingdon News

