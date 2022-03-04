Drunk driver four times the legal limit was found asleep at the wheel of this car - after it had been seen swerving over the A14 near Spaldwick, Huntingdonshire. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY FACEBOOK

A drunk driver four times the legal limit was found asleep at the wheel while the car was still in gear and running - after it had been seen swerving over the A14.

Cambridgeshire police said they were alerted after the car was seen "swerving all over the A14 near Spaldwick, Huntingdonshire, before stopping on the verge".

Their rural crime action team were soon on it and found the driver asleep at the wheel with the car still in gear and running.

They woke him up and breathalysed him and he gave a reading of four times the legal limit.

He was then arrested and taken to custody.

The incident comes just a day after Cambs police shared news of a drink driving incident in Peterborough.

"This is completely unacceptable," said a police spokesperson.

"Please continue to report drink drivers to us using our confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845.

"Find out more about driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on our website via https://orlo.uk/lJZ3N."