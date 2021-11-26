Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home
Published: 10:25 AM November 26, 2021
Updated: 10:27 AM November 26, 2021
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Class A drugs have been uncovered in a home in Huntingdon.
Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time.
But the investigation is ongoing.
In a Facebook Post, Policing for Huntingdonshire said: “We gave one household in Huntingdon an early wake up call this morning with a drugs warrant.
“Looks like the owner of these suspected class A drugs wants to deliver more than just pizza!
“No arrests at this time but an investigation is ongoing.
“We also kept to our promise of catching up with some of Huntingdon’s most wanted and arrested another man, this time on suspicion of GBH.”
