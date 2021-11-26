News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:25 AM November 26, 2021
Updated: 10:27 AM November 26, 2021
Huntingdon Drugs Raid

Cambridgeshire Police have raided a home in Huntingdon - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Class A drugs have been uncovered in a home in Huntingdon. 

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time.  

But the investigation is ongoing. 

A drugs raid has taken place in Huntingdon

A drugs raid has taken place in Huntingdon - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

In a Facebook Post, Policing for Huntingdonshire said: “We gave one household in Huntingdon an early wake up call this morning with a drugs warrant. 

“Looks like the owner of these suspected class A drugs wants to deliver more than just pizza! 

“No arrests at this time but an investigation is ongoing. 

Drugs raid in Huntingdon

Drugs raid in Huntingdon - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“We also kept to our promise of catching up with some of Huntingdon’s most wanted and arrested another man, this time on suspicion of GBH.” 

Drugs Raid has taken place in Huntingdon 

Drugs Raid has taken place in Huntingdon - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police


Huntingdon News

