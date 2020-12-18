Published: 10:41 AM December 18, 2020

Cocaine and heroin found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Sixty-eight wraps of cocaine and heroin were found inside of a Coco Pops cereal box in a Huntingdon house.

The Huntingdon neighbourhood policing team found the Class A drugs when they visited the property on Ermine street on Monday (December 14).

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A teenager from London has been bailed whilst a 53-year-old man has been charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The man has been further remanded at court yesterday (December 17).