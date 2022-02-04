News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Fenstanton man crashes car after taking cocktail of drugs and drink

Alexander Gilham

Published: 7:29 AM February 4, 2022
A man from Fenstanton has lost his licence after admitting to being drunk and under the influence of cocaine when he crashed his silver BMW.

Allan Emmerson, 38, pleaded guilty on January 27 at Cambridge Magistrates' Court for drink and drug driving and possession of a weapon in a public place after a knuckleduster was found in his vehicle.

Emmerson produced a roadside breath test of 84, with the legal limit being 35, after being stopped by police at the e junction of Low Road and Huntingdon Road, in Fenstanton, last year.

A blood sample showed his benzoylecgonine levels were at 229 micrograms per litre of blood, the legal limit being 50 micrograms per lire of blood.

He has been disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay a £100 fine.

PC Ben Patten, said: “Emmerson is lucky he didn’t hurt himself or other road users the night he made the decision to drive his vehicle after taking drugs and drinking alcohol.

“He now faces the consequences of his actions with a criminal record and the prospect of losing his job.”

