Published: 10:40 AM February 12, 2021

Drugs, imitation firearm and cash seized by police. - Credit: Cambs Police

This imitation gun, thousands of pounds in cash and a drugs stash were found at a property in St Ives.

A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the weekend following a drug warrant in Granta Close.

Officers found cocaine, cannabis, a bundle of cash and an imitation firearm.

They've been bailed to return to the police station next month.