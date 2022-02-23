There will be increased patrols at Huntingdon Cemetery following continued reports of drug dealing and drug use. - Credit: Huntingdon Police

Residents have reported 'continued concern' of drug use and drug dealing at Huntingdon Cemetery, Priory Road.

Huntingdon Police have increased patrols in the area and have urged residents to continue reporting concerns and dates and times the police should patrol the area.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Following concerns that people are using and dealing drugs in the cemetery we have increased our patrols in the area.

"Please continue to report your concerns, including dates and times we should patrols."