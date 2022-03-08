Callum Lenk, Jason Lenk and a holdall which contained 17kg of cocaine at Callum's house in Haddenham, Cambridgeshire - Credit: Eastern Region Special Organised Crime Unit

A father and son duo from Cambridgeshire have been jailed after police found cocaine worth £3 million in one of their homes.

Jason Lenk, 52, of Balland Fields, Willingham and Callum Lenk, 25, of High Street, Haddenham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Jason Lenk was sentenced to five years, two months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, March 4.

Callum faces seven years and four months jail time.

The pair's dealings were uncovered when police officers stopped Callum Lenk in Royston, Hertfordshire on Friday, December 10.

They found seven kilogrammes of cocaine in a cardboard box on the back seat.

Drugs found in the back of Callum Lenk's car in Royston, Hertfordshire - Credit: Eastern Region Special Organised Crime Unit

Later that morning, officers searched Jason's address in Haddenham where they found a holdall with 17kg of cocaine.

Another box was discovered, containing a further 5kg of the drug.

Officers estimate that the stash has a street value between £2.3 million and £2.9m.

A holdall was found at Callum Lenk's house containing 17kg of cocaine - Credit: Eastern Region Special Organised Crime Unit

The Eastern Region Special Organised Crime Unit (ERSOU) - which comprises seven police forces across the East of England and Kent - led the investigation.

Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, of ERSOU, said: "The Lenks were involved in a significant drug dealing operation, buying large quantities of cocaine and then selling it on in smaller amounts to street dealers for onward sale.

"They paid no regard to the wider harm they were causing to our communities by peddling these drugs across Cambridgeshire and beyond.

"I’m pleased they are now being made to pay the price for their actions."

Cocaine worth nearly £3 million was found inside Callum Lenk's home and car in Cambridgeshire - Credit: Eastern Region Special Organised Crime Unit

DI Mawdesley warned drug dealers of a "clamp down" in the eastern region.

He said: "If you buy or sell cocaine you are committing a serious offence that can have far reaching consequences.

"Class A drugs such as cocaine have a significant impact on our region, fuelling violence and exploitation as well as crime such as burglary and robbery.

"That’s why it’s important that we continue to clamp down on those at the top end of the chain and prevent drugs such as those recovered from the Lenk’s from reaching general circulation."

He said that anybody concerned about drug dealing can contact their local force by phone on 101.