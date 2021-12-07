Left to right: Ricky Elliot and Peace Alaka have both been sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A London-based drug dealer who ran a criminal enterprise supplying class A drugs across Cambridgeshire has been jailed.

Police arrested 21-year-old Peace Alaka in Croydon (London) on April 29 after phone records revealed he was operating the ‘Marlo’ and ‘Star’ drug lines in St Neots and Huntingdon between December 16 (2020) and March 29 (2021).

Another man, Ricky Elliot, was also arrested in Huntingdon on the same day.

He jumped from a window of a property in Lammas Gardens before being stopped in Cowper Road with £300 in cash and wraps of suspected heroin.

His mobile phone was also seized linking him to Alaka and the ‘Star’ line.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (December 3), Alaka, of Malthus Path, London, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Elliot, 30, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Detective Constable Ahsan Anderson said: “Alaka was responsible for running a criminal enterprise offering to supply class A drugs within Cambridgeshire.

“Using phone data, we were able to link Alaka to the two lines and Elliot to the ‘Star’ line.

“County lines dealers prey on the vulnerabilities of others in order to run their business and make money.

“The force is dedicated to disrupting these lines and bringing people like Alaka and Elliot responsible, before the courts to make our communities safer.”

If you suspect drug dealing where you are, report it here: https://bit.ly/3y03kRr