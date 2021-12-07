News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Drug dealers operating the ‘Marlo’ and ‘Star’ lines have been jailed

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:03 PM December 7, 2021
Left to right: Ricky Elliot and Peace Alaka have both been sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. 

Left to right: Ricky Elliot and Peace Alaka have both been sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A London-based drug dealer who ran a criminal enterprise supplying class A drugs across Cambridgeshire has been jailed.

Police arrested 21-year-old Peace Alaka in Croydon (London) on April 29 after phone records revealed he was operating the ‘Marlo’ and ‘Star’ drug lines in St Neots and Huntingdon between December 16 (2020) and March 29 (2021).

Another man, Ricky Elliot, was also arrested in Huntingdon on the same day.

He jumped from a window of a property in Lammas Gardens before being stopped in Cowper Road with £300 in cash and wraps of suspected heroin.

His mobile phone was also seized linking him to Alaka and the ‘Star’ line.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (December 3), Alaka, of Malthus Path, London, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Elliot, 30, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse rider injured in crash on Ramsey Road in Warboys
  2. 2 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
  3. 3 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
  1. 4 House fire that killed two children will not have further electrical checks
  2. 5 Cambridgeshire's Enhanced Area Status extended amid Covid surge in schools
  3. 6 Hinchingbrooke Hospital get share of £4.5m to 'improve care'
  4. 7 Hundreds gather to see Santa on The Quay in St Ives
  5. 8 Here are the new Covid travel rules which begin today
  6. 9 St Ives man undergoes pioneering heart treatment
  7. 10 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns

Detective Constable Ahsan Anderson said: “Alaka was responsible for running a criminal enterprise offering to supply class A drugs within Cambridgeshire.

“Using phone data, we were able to link Alaka to the two lines and Elliot to the ‘Star’ line.

“County lines dealers prey on the vulnerabilities of others in order to run their business and make money.

“The force is dedicated to disrupting these lines and bringing people like Alaka and Elliot responsible, before the courts to make our communities safer.”

If you suspect drug dealing where you are, report it here: https://bit.ly/3y03kRr

St Neots News
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brynmor Digby, 21, was driving a silver Nissan Micra when it was involved in a head-on collision with a black Mini One

Cambs Live News

Man who died in St Neots crash is named

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance is attending an incident in St Ives

Cambs Live News

Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
An individual in Cambridgeshire has been diagnosed with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A 76-year-old has died in a crash on London Road yesterday November 30

Cambs Live News

Woman dies in crash on London Road in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon