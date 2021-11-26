News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Drug Dealer from Huntingdon has been sentenced

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:22 PM November 26, 2021
Jordan Lang was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to 11 months in prison.

Jordan Lang was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to 11 months in prison.

A Huntingdon drug dealer has been jailed thanks to the suspicions of neighbourhood officers.

Jordan Lang was a passenger in a vehicle when it was stopped by the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team in Mayfield Road on September 25 last year (2020).

Suspecting the occupants were partaking in drug dealing, officers searched the car and found Lang with £375.

The 20-year-old, of no fixed abode, was detained and taken to the station for a full search where he handed over 10 wraps of heroin and 15 wraps of crack cocaine.

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday November 25 Lang pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

PC Harvey Noble, from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Thanks to the suspicions of the team, there is one less drug dealer on the streets of Huntingdon.

“Drug dealing brings with it a whole host of criminality including violence to our community. We’re committed to finding people like Lang and putting them before the courts so they can be sentenced for the crimes they have committed.”

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs is encouraged to report it to police online https://bit.ly/3cMOm7G

