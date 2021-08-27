Published: 9:29 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 9:33 AM August 27, 2021

Jayson Farmer was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drug dealer has been found guilty of supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

The jury at Cambridge Crown Court August 26 took just an hour and 57 minutes to find Jayson Farmer guilty of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Farmer was in the wrong place at the wrong time in April 2019 when officers went to a property in Pulleyn Court, St Neots looking for a wanted man.

While at the house, officers became suspicious of Farmer and a check through the Police National Computer revealed he was also wanted.

Farmer was searched and found with a small bundle of heroin as well as a mobile phone filled with text messages linking him to drug dealing.

You may also want to watch:

The 25-year-old, of Newton Road, Northampton, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

PC Steve Girdlestone, who investigated, said: “It doesn’t matter where you are, if you are dealing drugs in our county, we will catch up with you.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your street, report it to us here: https://bit.ly/3sQX7o9