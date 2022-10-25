Drones being used to monitor trespass on railways during half term
- Credit: Network Rail
Network Rail and British Transport Police are using drones to monitor railway trespassers.
According to Network Rail there is “often an increase in trespass incidents during the school holidays and half term”.
The officer-piloted drones have “special” high quality zoom, thermal imaging cameras to find trespassers more quickly.
This will help keep trespassers from getting harmed and minimise impact on services.
In April 2021-April 2022, there were 1105 incidents and 572 incidents in the first half of this year, April 2022-April 2023, already.
These resulted in 48,702 delays at a cost of £3.5million in the first year period and 21,021 delay minutes costing £1.1million to the industry.
Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’re already seeing the benefits of having this technology, in terms of finding people quickly and reducing the length of delays for passengers.
Most Read
- 1 Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings
- 2 Fire crews tackle building blaze on Huntingdon High Street
- 3 More than £200 taken in Post Office robbery
- 4 Tribute to man who died in Peterborough fail-to-stop collision
- 5 Spate of crashes in matter of hours amid thunderstorm warning
- 6 Seven-year-old St Neots girl gives hair the chop for charity
- 7 Traffic and Travel updates - fire crews tackling blaze in Huntingdon
- 8 Knife-wielding robber who threatened shop staff is jailed
- 9 Addenbrooke's one of the most expensive hospitals for parking in the UK
- 10 Couple raise more than £2k for Dreamdrops running in London Marathon
“The railway is full of danger, both obvious and hidden and this new equipment will help us and the British Transport Police to keep everyone safe.”