Network Rail and British Transport Police are using drones to monitor railway trespassers.

According to Network Rail there is “often an increase in trespass incidents during the school holidays and half term”.

The officer-piloted drones have “special” high quality zoom, thermal imaging cameras to find trespassers more quickly.

This will help keep trespassers from getting harmed and minimise impact on services.

In April 2021-April 2022, there were 1105 incidents and 572 incidents in the first half of this year, April 2022-April 2023, already.

These resulted in 48,702 delays at a cost of £3.5million in the first year period and 21,021 delay minutes costing £1.1million to the industry.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’re already seeing the benefits of having this technology, in terms of finding people quickly and reducing the length of delays for passengers.

“The railway is full of danger, both obvious and hidden and this new equipment will help us and the British Transport Police to keep everyone safe.”