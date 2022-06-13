Driver with 'knife and drugs' stopped in St Neots
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A motorist has been stopped - reportedly in the possession of a knife, drugs and "criminal property" - in St Neots.
The incident occurred on Thursday (June 9), when a vehicle attempted to flee after spotting officers from Cambridgeshire Police.
At around 7.10pm, the vehicle was stopped on Great North Road, Eaton Socon, when the items were discovered.
23-year-old Jayden Timbrell has been charged with possession of a knife, possession with intent to supply drugs, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of criminal property.
The man from Shortstown, Bedford, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates Court on Saturday (June 11), where he pleaded guilty to all charges.
He is now set to be sentenced, at a date yet to be confirmed.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: "A vehicle was stopped in Great North Road, Eaton Socon, at about 7.10pm on Thursday (9 June).
