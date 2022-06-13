Driver with 'knife and drugs' stopped in St Neots

The motorist initially attempted to flee after spotting officers from Cambridgeshire Police. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A motorist has been stopped - reportedly in the possession of a knife, drugs and "criminal property" - in St Neots.

The incident occurred on Thursday (June 9), when a vehicle attempted to flee after spotting officers from Cambridgeshire Police.

At around 7.10pm, the vehicle was stopped on Great North Road, Eaton Socon, when the items were discovered.

23-year-old Jayden Timbrell has been charged with possession of a knife, possession with intent to supply drugs, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of criminal property.

The man from Shortstown, Bedford, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates Court on Saturday (June 11), where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

He is now set to be sentenced, at a date yet to be confirmed.

