A driver was stopped on the A14 at Brampton in the hunt for the owner of this stolen jewellery (pictured). - Credit: Essex Police

A driver was stopped on the A14 in Cambridgeshire as police continue to track down the owner of jewellery believed to have been stolen.

The vehicle was stopped at Brampton on September 8 following the incident.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "Brent Blackburn, of Esholt Lane, Shiply, West Yorkshire was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

“He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 10."

The police spokesperson added: “Items including this jewellery were recovered and we are trying to identify the owner.”

Essex Police believe the jewellery may have been stolen in the Braintree, Halstead or Chelmsford areas.

If you have more information, contact Essex Police by submitting a report through the police website, or by using its live chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm.

Alternatively, call police on 101.

If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.