Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Driver stopped on A14 in hunt for stolen jewellery owner

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:32 PM September 27, 2022
Updated: 3:36 PM September 27, 2022
Stolen jewellery from Essex

A driver was stopped on the A14 at Brampton in the hunt for the owner of this stolen jewellery (pictured). - Credit: Essex Police

A driver was stopped on the A14 in Cambridgeshire as police continue to track down the owner of jewellery believed to have been stolen. 

The vehicle was stopped at Brampton on September 8 following the incident. 

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "Brent Blackburn, of Esholt Lane, Shiply, West Yorkshire was arrested and charged with attempted burglary. 

“He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 10."

The police spokesperson added: “Items including this jewellery were recovered and we are trying to identify the owner.” 

Essex Police believe the jewellery may have been stolen in the Braintree, Halstead or Chelmsford areas. 

If you have more information, contact Essex Police by submitting a report through the police website, or by using its live chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Become a volunteer at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 'make a real difference'
  2. 2 Skatepark closer to competition standard revamp thanks to donation
  3. 3 People considering moving home due to Stagecoach bus cuts
  1. 4 New community space for men opening in town next month
  2. 5 Several shops caught out by police cadets after 'underage' visits
  3. 6 Two arrested after suspected caravan arson in town
  4. 7 Find out latest road and rail updates for Cambridgeshire here
  5. 8 Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
  6. 9 Essex and Cambs: Three arrested amid £1 million cable theft investigation
  7. 10 Commercial property for sale in Huntingdonshire

Alternatively, call police on 101. 

If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111. 

A14
Cambs Live News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Station Road, Willingham

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman in life-threatening condition after village lorry crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The home proposed to be converted into a children's care home in Brampton, Cambridgeshire.

Planning

Plans for children’s care home in village to be voted on

Hannah Brown

person
Stagecoach bus service cuts in Cambridgeshire

Updated

Stagecoach confirms 18 bus routes across Cambridgeshire will end

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A new solar farm is proposed to be built on farm land around an existing solar farm near Hail Weston in Cambridgeshire.

Huntingdonshire District Council

New solar farm could power thousands of homes for the next 40 years

Hannah Brown

person