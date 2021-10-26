Published: 12:37 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 12:39 PM October 26, 2021

A driver was caught on Friday night, October 22, speeding over 100 mph. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A uninsured driver in Ramsey has been caught speeding up to 100mph.

On Friday evening, October 22, police caught up with the male driver near Upwood.

They discovered that the driver had only passed his test three months ago and that he had only purchased the car that day.

But the car was not insured the car and was seized by police.

The driver was also reported for driving offences.

In a Facebook post Cambridgeshire Police said: “While on patrol Friday night in Ramsey, this vehicle decided to drive speeds of up to 100mph trying to avoid us.

“Unfortunately for him we caught up with him near Upwood to discover:

“He only passed his test three months ago

“He only purchased the car that day

“He hadn’t got round to insuring it

“The car was seized and driver reported for the offences.”