The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Driver clocked at 130mph on A14 in Hunts

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 10:00 AM March 20, 2021   
Audi stopped by police after 130mph speeding

Audi clocked by police at 130mph on A14. - Credit: Cambs Police

A motorist was clocked at 130mph after speeding past an unmarked police car on the A14. 

The Audi was spotted by police on the eastbound carriageway between Godmanchester and Swavesey. 

The male driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report for speeding and driving with no insurance. His vehicle was seized. 

Cambs Police say he will be summoned to court in due course. 

The incident took place at about 11pm on Monday, March 8. 


