Driver clocked at 130mph on A1 in Huntingdonshire with young children in the car
Published: 12:41 PM January 11, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
A driver was stopped by police after being clocked at 130mph with children in the car outside of Huntingdon.
The silver BMW was travelling on the A1M towards Sawtry on Saturday (January 9).
When stopped by police, the driver told officers that he’s a “good driver”.
A post on Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page read: “This vehicle passed our Road Policing Unit at speed and thought it was acceptable to travel at 130mph in the fog with his young children in the car.
“When stopped he said he didn’t think it was that bad because he’s a ‘good driver’.
More to follow.
