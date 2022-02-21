Cannabis plants were found in the boot of a car on the A14. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police in Cambridgeshire were left gobsmacked after stopping a driver on the A14 before finding the boot of his car was full of cannabis plants.

Officers stopped the 42-year-old at Brampton on Saturday (February 19) when they found multiple laundry bags filled with the Class B drug.

Cannabis plants inside the car stopped on the side of the A14. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit described the shocking haul as a “little bundle” in a post on social media.

Police also discovered that the driver, who was in possession of a knife, not only had a car full of drugs, but had no car insurance or even a license.

The man is appearing in court today (February 21). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “When you decide to spend your Saturday afternoon gardening and put all your clippings in the car to take them to your mates house, but forget that you don’t have a driving licence and then get stopped by the police... oops! Seized. Smells funky.

"A 42-year-old man is appearing in court today after our Road Policing Unit stopped him on the A14 at Brampton on Saturday with this little bundle.

“He’s been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, driving without a licence and insurance and possession of a knife.”