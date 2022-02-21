Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Unlicensed driver, 42, caught on A14 with laundry bags full of cannabis

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:20 PM February 21, 2022
Updated: 4:46 PM February 21, 2022
Cannabis plants were found in the boot of a car on the A14.

Cannabis plants were found in the boot of a car on the A14. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police in Cambridgeshire were left gobsmacked after stopping a driver on the A14 before finding the boot of his car was full of cannabis plants.  

Officers stopped the 42-year-old at Brampton on Saturday (February 19) when they found multiple laundry bags filled with the Class B drug.  

Cannabis plants inside the car stopped on the side of the A14.

Cannabis plants inside the car stopped on the side of the A14. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit described the shocking haul as a “little bundle” in a post on social media.  

Police also discovered that the driver, who was in possession of a knife, not only had a car full of drugs, but had no car insurance or even a license.  

The man is appearing in court today (February 21).

The man is appearing in court today (February 21). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “When you decide to spend your Saturday afternoon gardening and put all your clippings in the car to take them to your mates house, but forget that you don’t have a driving licence and then get stopped by the police... oops! Seized. Smells funky.

"A 42-year-old man is appearing in court today after our Road Policing Unit stopped him on the A14 at Brampton on Saturday with this little bundle.  

“He’s been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, driving without a licence and insurance and possession of a knife.”  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A14
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

A generic view of police tape at a crime scene in Manchester.

Cambs Live News

Man dies following A1123 crash in St Ives after passer-by attempts CPR

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened outside Tesco Express on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to ‘devoted father’ who died in A1123 St Ives crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The crash between a car and a lorry happened outside Tesco on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).

Cambs Live News

Man who died in A1123 St Ives crash suffered medical episode

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as police close A1123 in St Ives after reported crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon