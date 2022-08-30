Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Drink driver who crashed in St Neots town centre is banned for 18 months

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:49 PM August 30, 2022
Clyde King, Little Paxton, completed a breath in custody which returned a reading nearly double the legal limit

Clyde King, Little Paxton, completed a breath in custody which returned a reading nearly double the legal limit - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A drink driver who crashed his Audi S3 into metal barriers in St Neots has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Clyde King, 25, returned to his vehicle in Market Square at about 1.30am on May 29 when he drove off and almost immediately crashed into a set of metal barriers.

Despite the crash, King drove off, with CCTV operators alerting the police.

An officer on patrol in Little Paxton noticed the vehicle, which had significant front-end damage and was smoking heavily.

When King was stopped by the officer, he refused to take part in a roadside breath test and was arrested.

He was taken to custody, where he completed the test – returning a reading of 67ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Nearly double the legal limit.

King, of Samuel Jones Crescent, Little Paxton, admitted driving with alcohol levels above the legal limit.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rishi Sunak visits Huntingdon in battle for Number 10
  2. 2 Woman fined more than £550 after village fly-tipping
  3. 3 Drink driver who crashed in St Neots town centre is banned for 18 months
  1. 4 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
  2. 5 Girl, 3, in critical condition after A14 crash
  3. 6 Large scale Covid vaccination centres in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough open this autumn
  4. 7 Winner of Little Gransden Air and Car Show 10k run gifts his prize to Ukrainian family
  5. 8 Warning of pub closures as landlords face 300pc increase in energy bills
  6. 9 Spectacular performances at Little Gransden Air and Car Show to celebrate 30 years
  7. 10 A selection of this week's Hunts Post reader photos

On Tuesday (August 23) at Peterborough Magistrates Court, he was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £162 and ordered to pay £85 towards prosecution costs.

Sergeant Aaron Murphy said: “This collision could have been far worse. Fortunately, King’s Audi and the metal barriers were the only casualties on this occasion.

“Drink driving is completely unacceptable. It significantly increases your chances of being involved in a serious, or even fatal, collision.

“Those who decide to drink drive are putting their lives and those of other innocent people at risk.

“I hope King has learnt his lesson and won’t make the same mistake again.”

More than 460 suspected drink or drug drivers have been arrested in Cambridgeshire so far this year as police warn motorists of the risks of driving under the influence.

Last week, a campaign was launched that warned drink or drug driving can destroy lives and that it’s not just the driver at risk.

You can report a drink driver via Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s confidential hotline: 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit the force's dedicated drink and drug drive advice page.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Neots News
Little Paxton News

Don't Miss

St Ivo students Ben Clinton, Jorja Coxon, Eva Bryant-Hunt and Connor Brookes celebrate opening their GCSE exam results

Education News

St Ivo Academy students and staff celebrate GCSE exam results

Alexander Gilham

person
(From L to R) students James Miles & Freddie Scrase achieved top grades in their GCSE exam results

Education News | Gallery

Hinchingbrooke School's GCSE results mark an all-round improvement from...

Alexander Gilham

person
The site of the former nail parlour proposed to be converted into a bubble tea shop in St Neots high street

Planning

Plans for new bubble tea shop in St Neots

Hannah Brown

person
Melissa Bresler (left) and Maddie Davis (right) both celebrate receiving their GCSE results at Longsands Academy

Education News

Longsands Academy students celebrate achieving 'outstanding' GCSE results

Alexander Gilham

person