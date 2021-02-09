Published: 4:34 PM February 9, 2021

A drink-driver whose car smashed into Huntingdon Youth Centre has been fined and banned from the roads.

Robertas Reinys, 52, was twice the alcohol limit when his Saab crashed through railings in Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon, and hit a building on the site.

Police were called to the scene at about 5.30am on December 13, 2020.

“Mr Reinys had facial injuries and was stumbling around,” prosecutor Micaila Williams told Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

“The vehicle had mounted the pavement and crashed through a fence before colliding with the building.”

Reinys failed a breath test and was arrested. He went to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment and a couple of hours after the crash he blew 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit being 35.

He told police in interview that he had been to a friend’s house with his wife and had a few glasses of wine and a few Jack Daniel’s and coke. His last drink had been about 2am.

Reinys, of Rutland Road, Ilford, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Kashif Khan, mitigating, said the crash was an aggravating feature but fortunately there had been no one in the building and there was only minor damage.

“I say minor because Mr Reinys has been in contact to see what damage had been caused. They said only minor damage to an outbuilding,” he added.

Reinys was disqualified from driving for 20 months, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £46 victim surcharge.