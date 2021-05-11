Drink-drive arrest after crash in Huntingdon
Published: 12:57 PM May 11, 2021
- Credit: Google Earth
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taking a vehicle without consent after a crash in Huntingdon this morning (May 11).
Police were called to the scene in Main Street just after 8.30am.
A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision.
“Officers attended and a 20-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
“He remains in custody at Huntington Police Station.”