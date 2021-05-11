News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Drink-drive arrest after crash in Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 12:57 PM May 11, 2021   
Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after collision in Main Street, Huntingdon.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after collision in Main Street, Huntingdon. - Credit: Google Earth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taking a vehicle without consent after a crash in Huntingdon this morning (May 11).

Police were called to the scene in Main Street just after 8.30am.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision. 
 
“Officers attended and a 20-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. 
 
“He remains in custody at Huntington Police Station.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Neots Town Council wants more time to discuss East West Rail plans.

Dismay and concern over plans to build 36-foot railway viaduct

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Steve Count

Cambridgeshire County Council

Election shock: Tories lose overall control of Cambridgeshire County...

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
soham sports centre

Dr Nik Johnson elected Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry...

Mother pleads for housing 'electrical checks' after losing children in fire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon