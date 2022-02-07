News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Dogs killed after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 3:26 PM February 7, 2022
Two dogs were killed after they ran onto the A1198 at about 12.50pm on Saturday (February 5).

Two dogs were killed after they ran onto the A1198 at about 12.50pm on Saturday (February 5), causing a collision involving two vehicles. - Credit: Google Earth

Two dogs were killed after they ran out in front of two vehicles – causing a crash on a main route between Godmanchester and Papworth. 

The dogs were among a number that ran onto the A1198 at about 12.50pm on Saturday (February 5), causing a collision involving two vehicles. 

An investigation is now underway to establish how the dogs – which were all foxhounds or a similar breed – ended up on the road. 

Neither driver was injured as a result of the collision and no arrests have been made. 

Sergeant Tom Nuttall, from the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was involved in the collision or who witnessed what happened to come forward.  

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has relevant dashcam footage.” 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 200 of February 5.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

