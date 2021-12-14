Teddie Mitchell died on November 11 2019 after being in intensive care for 11 days. - Credit: Cambs Police

The tragic death of a 11-week-old baby from St Neots will appear, in a two-part TV special on the Channel 4 program, 24 hours in Police Custody in the new year.

Teddie Mitchell, died on November 11 2019 after 11 days in intensive care and had suffered numerous injuries.

Kane Mitchell, 31, subjected Teddie Mitchell to a “violent assault” at the flat where he lived with the child’s mother, Lucci Smith, in St Neots in Cambridgeshire, Karim Khalil QC said, when opening the prosecution case.

Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith - Credit: Cambs Police

Kane Mitchell, 31, on February 5 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum tariff of 18 years, minus the time served on remand.



Mitchell was ordered to serve a further five years concurrent for allowing / causing serious harm to a child.

Teddie’s mother, Lucci Smith, 30, was found guilty of neglect and handed a two-year community order.

Mitchell is not Teddie’s father but was cohabiting with 29-year-old Smith, who had children from a previous relationship, the trial at Cambridge Crown Court was told.

At 3pm, on November 1, 2019, the ambulance service was called to Pattison Court, St Neots, where Teddie was found to be unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Smith had left Teddie in the care of Mitchell while she did the morning school run. When she returned, she noticed he seemed lethargic and wouldn’t take his bottle.

She later contacted a GP after Teddie’s condition deteriorated. They advised her to call 999 but she waited about half an hour before calling them.

Teddie was rushed to the Special Care Baby Unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon, where doctors discovered he had a fractured skull and a significant bleed on the brain.

Officers and medical staff were concerned about how Teddie received his injuries and Mitchell and Smith were both arrested at the hospital. Teddie was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for a specialist neurology assessment and placed in intensive care on life support, where doctors concluded he would not recover.

Medical staff kept Teddie stable on a life support machine, however, after 11 days, a decision was made to withdraw the life support and Teddie passed away shortly after. A post mortem revealed he died as a result of his fractured skull and lack of oxygen to the brain.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson, from the Beds Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic and terrible case in which an 11-week-old baby lost his life at the hands of a person who should have been there to protect him.

“Our investigation found that Teddie had suffered multiple injuries during his short life which neither Mitchell or Smith could account for.

“The verdict won’t bring Teddie back, but it does bring some justice for what he endured.”

For information and advice about child abuse, visit the force website: www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact police on 101 (or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report), children’s social care or the NSPCC. If a child is in immediate danger always call 999.