Huntingdon cyclist named after fatal crash
A cyclist who died after he was involved in a crash with a car has been named by police.
Chris Mardlin, 58, of The Whaddons, Huntingdon, was riding along Kings Ripton Road, Huntingdon, near Huntingdon Jubilee Park, when the collision happened at about 10.40pm on Monday November 1.
Emergency services attended but Mr Mardlin died at the scene.
Damian Ralph, 39, of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today charged with causing death by careless driving while over the legal alcohol limit.
He was remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on December 1.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit via web chat at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 486 of 1 November.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.
