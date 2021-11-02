Breaking
Cyclist killed in crash on Sapley Road near Huntingdon
Published: 10:38 AM November 2, 2021
A cyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car.
The man was riding along Sapley Road, Kings Ripton, near Huntingdon Jubilee Park, when he was in collision with a car at about 10.40pm yesterday November 1.
Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.
A 39-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.
He remains in custody at Huntingdon Police Station.
Anyone with information should contact the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit via web chat at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 486 of 1 November.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.
