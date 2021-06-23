Published: 9:08 AM June 23, 2021

Incidents ranging from assault to harassment were reported to police in Ramsey and St Ives in April this year. - Credit: ARCHANT

Nearly 100 crimes recorded in two Huntingdonshire towns in just one month were violent or sexual offences.

Ninety-four incidents ranging from assault to harassment were reported to police in Ramsey and St Ives in April this year.

The statistics from the national website police.uk revealed that 85 of those were “violent incidents” and nine were sexual offences.

Cambridgeshire Police said that 33 were recorded as “assault without injury” and 10 were classed as “malicious communications”.

A further 17 crimes were raised for assault causing actual bodily harm and the remaining offences covered incidents such as breach of a restraining order, harassment without violence and stalking.

Out of the nine sexual offences, these also included incidents of non-contact offences committed online.

In total, 309 crimes were reported in both the market towns throughout April - with 71 classed under anti-social behaviour, 27 criminal damage and arson and 112 other types of crime.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Tackling crimes such as sexual offences and serious street-based violence are priorities for the force and we would encourage anyone who has been victim of this type of crime, or any other offences, to come forward.

“We are encouraged to see that residents have the confidence to report incidents to us and we are working closely with partner agencies to prevent and reduce offending.

“We regularly deliver training to frontline officers to increase their knowledge and awareness of how to spot warning signs and safeguard vulnerable victims by using civil and criminal legislation.

“We want to reassure our communities that we will do all we can to support victims, arrest those responsible and keep our streets as safe as possible.

“Anyone who has been a victim of crime can contact police on 101 or via web-chat here: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw.”

The figures from the national policing site show incidents recorded by forces in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Interactive maps show the areas where crimes have been reported and wherever possible all incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour are displayed on or near the street or point of interest that they happened.