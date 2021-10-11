News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Crackdown on parking and speeding in Godmanchester

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:18 PM October 11, 2021   
Cambridgeshire Police are cracking down on parking in Godmanchester. 

Cambridgeshire Police are cracking down on parking in Godmanchester. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

More than 50 vehicles have been targeted as part of a crackdown on parking and speeding in Godmanchester.

Acting on concerns from residents in the town, officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with the Special Constabulary, carried out two days of action last week focusing on traffic offences including illegal parking, speeding and road safety outside schools.

Police are cracking down on drivers parking on pavements 

Police are cracking down on drivers parking on pavements - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The team issued eight fixed penalty notices to vehicles parked on pavements and double yellow lines, gave warnings to 35 drivers and words of advice to a further 10 drivers.

Speed checks were carried out along West Street, London Road and A1198 where four drivers were given words of advice about appropriate speeds.

Officers patrolled on foot and in vehicles across the town, including Bayliss, Bergamont Close, Betts Close, Brick Kilns, Cambridge Street, Cambridge Road, Crowhill, Causeway, Comben Drive, Fox Grove, Lancaster Way, London Street, Old Court Hall, Post Street, Roman Way, Stokes Drive and Tudor Road.

Police are clamping down on parking in Godmanchester 

Police are clamping down on parking in Godmanchester - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

You may also want to watch:

Sergeant Dominic Carminati, from the team, said: “Parking and speeding have been highlighted by residents as a concern in the town.

“We hope these days of action sends a message to residents that their concerns are important to us and to motorists that while we can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.”

What are your concerns? Tell us here: https://bit.ly/2YBRyim

Most Read

  1. 1 'Plague' of flies in Huntingdonshire villages
  2. 2 Family pay tribute to 'truly special individual' killed in A1307 crash
  3. 3 Man dies after single-car crash near Godmanchester
  1. 4 Huntingdon drug dealer caught with cannabis
  2. 5 Motorist comes to grief on A1 Black Cat roundabout  
  3. 6 Police detective gets suspended sentence after admitting dangerous driving
  4. 7 RAF Typhoon, Spitfires and Lancaster bomber at IWM Duxford's best of 2021 flying days event
  5. 8 Comedian Russell Kane to perform in Huntingdon
  6. 9 Refund for shopper fined for over-staying in Aldi car park
  7. 10 St Ives branch of Barclays Bank will close in the new year
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a serious collision near St Neots on the B645 slip road of the A1 Northbound. 

Cambs Live

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A1 slip road near St Neots

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Motorcyclist Edward Greig, 60 from Wellingborough died on an A1 slip road near St Neots

Cambs Live

Family pay tribute to grandfather, 60, killed in A1 motorcycle crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The remaining sections of the Huntingdon viaduct will be removed in two stages. 

Cambs Live

Final demolition of A14 viaduct moves nearer

Julian Makey

person
High Court have allowed Camp Beagle to stay outside MBR Acres

Cambs Live

'We are here to stay!' High Court allows Camp Beagle to remain

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon