Crackdown on parking and speeding in Godmanchester
More than 50 vehicles have been targeted as part of a crackdown on parking and speeding in Godmanchester.
Acting on concerns from residents in the town, officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with the Special Constabulary, carried out two days of action last week focusing on traffic offences including illegal parking, speeding and road safety outside schools.
The team issued eight fixed penalty notices to vehicles parked on pavements and double yellow lines, gave warnings to 35 drivers and words of advice to a further 10 drivers.
Speed checks were carried out along West Street, London Road and A1198 where four drivers were given words of advice about appropriate speeds.
Officers patrolled on foot and in vehicles across the town, including Bayliss, Bergamont Close, Betts Close, Brick Kilns, Cambridge Street, Cambridge Road, Crowhill, Causeway, Comben Drive, Fox Grove, Lancaster Way, London Street, Old Court Hall, Post Street, Roman Way, Stokes Drive and Tudor Road.
Sergeant Dominic Carminati, from the team, said: “Parking and speeding have been highlighted by residents as a concern in the town.
“We hope these days of action sends a message to residents that their concerns are important to us and to motorists that while we can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.”
What are your concerns? Tell us here: https://bit.ly/2YBRyim
