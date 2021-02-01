News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Police hand out Covid fines to group gathering at house in Ramsey

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 4:25 PM February 1, 2021   
Serjeants Close in Ramsey

Police hand out Covid fines in Ramsey. - Credit: Cambs Police

Seven Covid fines were handed out by police after they received “multiple calls” about people gathering at a house in Ramsey. 

The incident took place in Serjeants Close this afternoon (February 1). 

In a Tweet, Policing Huntingdonshire said: “We’d rather not have to deal with these avoidable Covid breaches but be assured that we will attend these incidents in order to protect our communities and NHS.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New cafe bar set to move into former Dorothy Perkins store in St Neots

Julian Makey

Logo Icon

Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Warning after man spotted in Huntingdon hanging around vehicles

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon