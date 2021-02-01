Published: 4:25 PM February 1, 2021

Seven Covid fines were handed out by police after they received “multiple calls” about people gathering at a house in Ramsey.

The incident took place in Serjeants Close this afternoon (February 1).

In a Tweet, Policing Huntingdonshire said: “We’d rather not have to deal with these avoidable Covid breaches but be assured that we will attend these incidents in order to protect our communities and NHS.”