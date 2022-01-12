A man and a woman will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court after a huge cannabis factory was discovered in St Ives. - Credit: ARCHANT

A man and a woman are due in court today (January 12) after police discovered a cannabis factory in St Ives.

Officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team found plants worth more than half-a-million pounds in a property in London Road.

Lan Nguyen, 49, of no fixed abode, has been charged with obstructing a constable and production of cannabis.

Chovan Ceo, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with production of cannabis.

They are both due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

If you suspect cannabis is being grown in a property near you, visit https://bit.ly/3niuX47