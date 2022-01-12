News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Court appearance for man and woman after cannabis factory disovered

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:40 AM January 12, 2022
A man and a woman will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court after a huge cannabis factory was discovered in St Ives.

A man and a woman will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court after a huge cannabis factory was discovered in St Ives. - Credit: ARCHANT

A man and a woman are due in court today (January 12) after police discovered a cannabis factory in St Ives.

Officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team found plants worth more than half-a-million pounds in a property in London Road.

Lan Nguyen, 49, of no fixed abode, has been charged with obstructing a constable and production of cannabis.

Chovan Ceo, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with production of cannabis.

They are both due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

If you suspect cannabis is being grown in a property near you, visit https://bit.ly/3niuX47

Cambs Live News
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith appeared in Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Editor's Comment: Kane Mitchell was a sadistic bully who showed no remorse

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith pictured in Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Cambs Live News

Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Dr Muhammad Shaheer, 30,

Cambs Live News

Parish councillor dies in ‘freak accident’

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers can do only so much to protect the riverbanks along the A14 which have been damaged by the A14.

Environment News | Opinion

Concerns that section of Great Ouse Valley riverbank is collapsing due...

Graham Campbell

Logo Icon