Published: 8:42 AM January 20, 2021

Two St Neots' men to face burglary charges in court. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Two men have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in St Neots.

Andrew Cate, 27, of Howitt’s Gardens and Nathan Buckley, 19 of Cambridge Road, have been charged with aggravated burglary in Grosvenor Gardens and attempted aggravated burglary in Bedford Street which took place yesterday (January 19).

Andrew Cate has also been charged with assault.

They are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (January).