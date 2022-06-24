Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston is launching a survey on crimes affecting businesses seeking the views of businesses across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Ensuring the voice of the business community is heard by community safety partners is a key priority in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, with a commitment pledged by Mr Preston to listen and respond to business concerns.

The survey was launched on June 21 and will run for two weeks, with the responses helping inform the agenda for a planned countywide event being held towards the end of the year.

Mr Preston said: “When I was developing my Police and Crime Plan, I listened carefully to views from the public to inform the priorities in the plan and set out my expectations for policing and other partners about responding to these.

"Now, I want to do the same to understand the issues affecting businesses.

“Whilst I have visited and spoken to many businesses across the county over the past 12 months, I am aware of there has been some really good work going on by the Constabulary and other partners, for example, in catching offenders who repeatedly shoplift.

“However, I am aware that there is still a range of challenges affecting businesses – from shoplifting and violence against shop workers to the theft of petrol from forecourts to online crime and crimes affecting agricultural businesses.

“I want to make sure every business across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is represented therefore, I would be grateful if you complete my survey so that I can understand your concerns and any crimes affecting your businesses right now.

“Your feedback will help inform the agenda for a countywide business event which I will be hosting towards the end of the year.”

The survey will run for two weeks – from 12 pm on June 21 until 5 pm on 6th July 6 and can be accessed via the Commissioner’s website: www.cambridgeshire-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/consultations-surveys/crimes-affecting-businesses-survey/