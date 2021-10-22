Published: 11:06 AM October 22, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM October 22, 2021

A man who repeatedly raped a girl over a traumatic period of more than six months has been jailed.

Duane Du Preez, 42, began sexually abusing the young girl last year and his crimes came to light after the victim spoke about the abuse in May.

Du Preez was arrested and in interview denied all the offences.

However, he later admitted a total of nine charges, including causing a child to engage in sexual activity, four counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and four counts of raping a child under the age of 13.

Du Preez, of Rubens Way, St Ives, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday October 21 where he was handed 12 years and four months in prison.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely, handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to run until further notice and given a restraining order against the victim.

DC Dianne Booth said: “Du Preez’s offences have had a huge impact on the victim, who was very brave in coming forwards and confiding in officers about the horrific abuse she had suffered.

“She can now finally receive the help she needs to move forward into what she has left of her childhood. I hope she is now able to find some closure from this traumatic period of her life”.

