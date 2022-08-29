Jonas Vaitkevicius was caught drink driving and also found to be in breach of a deportation order. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drink driver from Chatteris who crashed into railings outside a Fenland police station has been jailed.

Jonas Vaitkevicius, 29, was seen to crash his Volkswagen Polo into barriers between Churchill Road and the Horsefair roundabout in Wisbech at about 7pm on August 22.

Officers in the police station saw the car go round the corner at speed before it hit the central barrier but continued to drive down Bedford Street.

Vaitkevicius got out of the car in Chase Street and began to run but was stopped in his tracks by officers in Cotterell Way.

A roadside breath test revealed he was almost three times the legal drink drive limit – 35 milligrams of alcohol in 100 micrograms of breath. An evidential sample provided in custody gave a reading of 95.

A scan of his fingerprints gave the name of Mantas Vaitkevicius, who had been deported from the UK in February 2018, however, he had changed his name and re-entered in December 2020.

Vaitkevicius, of Newlands Road, Chatteris, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 24), where he was jailed for eight weeks and disqualified from driving for a year after admitting charges of drink driving and breaching a deportation order.

PC Ryan Windass, who investigated, said: “Those who choose to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol not only risk their own lives but the lives of others as we sadly see each year.

“We can’t be everywhere but will continue to patrol the county’s roads on the lookout for drink drivers, however, we do have a confidential hotline where members of the public can report concerns or information to us.”

So far this year, 485 arrests have been made for drink-drive-related offences across Cambridgeshire.

All last week, nationally, police have been running a drink and drug driving campaign to educate the public on the dangers of driving under the influence.

Information about drink driving, including the law, the penalties and the dangers, can be found on the force’s dedicated drink and drug drive advice page.

The dedicated hotline – 0800 032 0845 – is available 24/7. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.