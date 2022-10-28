Police have released this CCTV image as they want to identify this man in connection with a St Ives catalytic converter theft. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter in St Ives.

The theft happened at about 8.50pm on Friday, October 21 at a property in Stirling Road.

Catalytic converters are found in the exhaust system of cars and reduce the output of toxic gases and pollutants. Stealing them has become popular because they aren’t easily identifiable and can be sold on for the precious metals inside them.

Motorists can take the following precautions:

Park your car in a garage, if possible, or in a lit area up against a fence/wall/other vehicle so it can’t be lifted

Avoid parking half-on-half-off the pavement

Consider a catalytic lock which a garage can install

Fit a tilt car alarm

Mark your catalytic converter

Install a video doorbell and/or driveway alarm that will alert you to suspicious activity

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is urged to contact police either online or via 101 quoting reference number 35/76605/22.

Further crime prevention advice can be found on the force website