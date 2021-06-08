Cat shot in 'sickening' attack in village near St Neots
- Credit: Cambs Police
A cat that was shot with an air rifle in a Hunts village may have to have his leg amputated.
The attack took place in the Offord D’Arcy area last Tuesday (June 1).
Twenty-month-old Oscar is now recovering at home – but may need further treatment.
Police are urging anyone with any information to get in touch with them.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Sickeningly Oscar was shot with an air rifle in the Offord D'Arcy area.
“As a result, he had to be rushed to the vets and is recovering at home while he waits to have an operation. Sadly, his leg may have to be amputated.
“If you have any information about what happened to Oscar, or witnessed any suspicious behaviour on Tuesday evening, please contact us quoting 35/35235/21.
“You can do so via our web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or by calling 101.”
