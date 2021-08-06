Published: 2:36 PM August 6, 2021

Driver escapes uninjured after car crashes into ditch on B660 near Huntingdon. - Credit: Cambs Police

A car spun off the road and crashed into a muddy ditch on the B660 west of Huntingdon - but the driver walked away uninjured.

The incident happened on the main route between Winwick and Old Weston in the early hours of yesterday morning (August 5).

The car ended up swamped in mud and turned on its side.

Cambs Police tweeted: "This is the dramatic scene that greeted our team.

"On the B660 between Winwick and Old Weston, officers were called to this collision where the vehicle had left the road and crashed into a mud-filled ditch.

"Amazingly, the drive walked away uninjured!"



